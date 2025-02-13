60's Show Time at Waddesdon Hall
Get ready to groove to the classic tunes of the 60s at Waddesdon Hall! Join The Denotones 60s Experience for a night filled with nostalgia, great music, and a whole lot of fun.
Dust off your dancing shoes and come dressed in your best retro attire for a blast from the past. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event that will transport you back in time to the swinging 60s. There will be a licensed bar and food truck on site.
All proceeds from Waddesdon Hall ticket sales will support our London Marathon sponsorship, funding Waddesdon Community projects.
Book your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-denotones-60s-showtime-tickets-1141320623709