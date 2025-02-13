60's Show Time at Waddesdon Hall

60s Show Time concert at Waddesdon Hall

Get ready to groove to the classic tunes of the 60s at Waddesdon Hall! Join The Denotones 60s Experience for a night filled with nostalgia, great music, and a whole lot of fun.

Dust off your dancing shoes and come dressed in your best retro attire for a blast from the past. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event that will transport you back in time to the swinging 60s. There will be a licensed bar and food truck on site.

All proceeds from Waddesdon Hall ticket sales will support our London Marathon sponsorship, funding Waddesdon Community projects.

Book your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-denotones-60s-showtime-tickets-1141320623709