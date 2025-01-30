Residents at Buckinghamshire care home flock together for RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the annual RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch last weekend, birds and wildlife of all shapes and sizes were spotted at a care home in Buckinghamshire.

Residents at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, dusted off their binoculars for a busy afternoon observing the many feathered friends visiting the home’s garden, when they took part in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

Every year, the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch sees more than half a million people nationwide take part, by counting the birds that they spot in their garden within one hour, as well as other garden species such as badgers and hedgehogs. This important survey allows the RSPB to monitor species population and trends year to year.

Commenting on the afternoon, 93-year-old resident John Hammond, said “I thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon looking out for the garden birds.”

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We were delighted to be part of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch again this year and to be playing our part in this important national survey.

“Birdwatching is a peaceful activity, with vibrant colours and distinctive bird songs also providing calming, sensory stimulation. It’s a hobby that residents can enjoy from the comfort of an armchair, no matter what the weather, thanks to our carefully positioned feeders.

“The bird watching also proved to be a valuable relaxing activity for those residents living with dementia, and everyone enjoyed spotting and naming the many birds and wildlife species that paid us a visit throughout the day. We’ve got our binoculars at the ready for the next flock to fly across Maids Moreton Hall!”

Maids Moreton Hall, rated ‘Outstanding’ by the QCQ, provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own hair salon, cinema room and café. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.

To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager Andrea Bullen on 01280 878 570, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/maids-moreton-hall