Rambles with Rover

With the Easter bank holiday just around the corner, Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, has revealed the top dog-walking destinations across the UK, helping pet parents plan their next Easter adventure.

In the South East, the New Forest National Park, Hampshire (28%) was voted the region’s best dog-walk, with owners highlighting its breathtaking views (50%), dog-friendly terrain (59%), and scenic features and atmosphere (41%). Other commended features include streams where dogs can cool off (24%), secure off-lead areas (29%), and a wide choice of dog-friendly pubs (18%) where owners can relax with a beverage after a long walk.

This comes as Rover’s latest research found that a whopping 84% of owners view a long dog walk as a bank holiday tradition, seeing it as a chance to enjoy the outdoors (62%), an excuse for a nice day out (48%) and a special treat for their furry friend (52%). In fact, 43% of owners plan to take their dogs on an Easter getaway this year, with Cornwall (19%) and the Lake District (14%) emerging as the most popular destinations for dog owners in 2025.

With nearly a third (31%) of owners admitting their pups are practically turning their noses up at the same old stroll, it’s no wonder that the majority (87%) say they enjoy sniffing out a brand-new trail. In fact, more than three-quarters (77%) confess that the monotony of day-to-day walks is starting to feel a little “ruff” for both them and their four-legged friend - with the research revealing that the average dog walker does the same route every single day (54%).

It may be because over a third (37%) say they feel unsure on where to go next, with concerns about the suitability and safety (53%) for their pooch often holding owners back. With this in mind, Rover has pulled together the best dog-friendly walks across the UK, paw-fect for those looking for a change of scenery.

BEST DOG-FRIENDLY WALKS PER REGION

South West – South West Coast Path, Cornwall (44%) North West – Derwentwater Walk, Lake District (23%) Wales – Snowdonia National Park (33%) Yorkshire – Yorkshire Dales National Park (44%) South East – The New Forest National Park, Hampshire (28%) Scotland – Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park (43%) London – Richmond Park (41%) East of England – Norfolk Coast Path (25%) North East – Northumberland National Park (27%) East Midlands – Sherwood Forest (20%) West Midlands – Birmingham’s Sutton Park (50%) Northern Ireland – Tollymore Forest park (40%)

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist comments: “To get the most out of your dog walks and boost your dog’s physical and mental wellbeing, treat each walk like a mini workout – with a warm up, main activity, and a cool down. What you do for each will depend on your dog’s life stage, physical capabilities and breed, but for your average, adult dog in good health, this might look like a brisk walk to warm up, a play game such as fetch as the main activity, and then perhaps some socialisation and a slower paced walk for the cool down.”

“To combat boredom, consider your dog’s breed, energy level, personality, and what motivates them. Choose routes and activities that tap into those natural instincts. Bringing treats or a favourite toy can help reinforce good behaviour and keep your dog focused, especially when practicing skills like recall or loose lead walking.”

“When choosing where to walk, look for dog-friendly routes with varied terrain, space to explore safely, and minimal hazards. Always respect local guidance - keep dogs on leads where required, avoid disturbing wildlife, and be extra mindful during nesting seasons.”