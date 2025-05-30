Pretty Polly want a best friend? Could Bucks animal lovers find their perfect pet in a parrot?

An African grey parrot - Animal News Agency

In as place like Bucks if your home is a compact living space, choosing the right pet to suit your lifestyle can be a challenge.

But parrots – intelligent, social, and endlessly entertaining – might just be the unexpected answer for urban animal lovers.

To mark World Parrot Day on 31 May, London Pet Show Live is championing the 1.6 million feathered friends living in UK homes, and through Parrot Awareness Week (2–8 June) is highlighting why parrots make surprisingly perfect pets for city dwellers.

With over 300 species of parrot, including popular varieties like Cockatiels and Budgies, these vibrant birds are known for their personality and charm. Cockatiels and Budgies, domesticated for generations, are especially suited to first-time parrot owners. African Greys, meanwhile, are famed for their talking abilities – and despite their walnut-sized brains, they’ve been shown to possess the intelligence of a toddler, including grasping the concept of ‘zero’, a cognitive milestone in human children around the age of four.*

“Parrots can be just as loyal and responsive as dogs,” say experts at London Pet Show Live. “They thrive on social interaction, love to learn tricks through clicker or marker training, and form close bonds with their human ‘flock’. For people working from home or seeking a clever, interactive pet without the need for daily walks, they’re ideal.”

Parrots do require a suitable environment with daily space to fly and explore, but smaller species like Budgies are well-suited to apartment living. With the right care and enrichment, these birds offer endless affection, amusement and companionship.

Celebrity fans of parrots include Elizabeth Hurley, Mickey Rourke, Angelina Jolie, and Iggy Pop – whose beloved bird is famously named Biggy Pop.

The London Pet Show Live, supported by the UK’s Parrot Society, is the perfect place to find out whether a parrot is the right pet for you. From expert advice to species showcases, it's a must-visit for animal lovers of all ages.

Discover more and book your tickets now at: https://londonpetshowlive.com

SIX SCINTILLATING PARROT FACTS

Smart as a toddler: Parrots love to learn tricks and benefit from basic training just like dogs.

Not all parrots can talk: While many parrots can mimic human speech, not all species – or individual birds – will talk.

Long lives: Larger parrot species can live for decades, some as long as many humans.

What’s a group of parrots called? A flock of 100 parrots is known as a pandemonium.

Diet matters: Companion parrots are facultative omnivores, enjoying a diverse diet of fresh vegetables, exotic fruits, and a smaller portion of seeds and grains.

Avocados are toxic: Containing persin, a fungicidal toxin, avocados can be fatal to parrots and other birds.