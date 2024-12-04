Parents in the dark: EE shines light on misunderstanding around digital dangers

New research finds 79% of parents are concerned about their teens’ smartphone usage including worries about the negative impact of not understanding the risks of posting online.

EE launches online safety page to help parents navigate the challenges of guiding their kids in the online world

New research commissioned by EE has found that while almost 100% (96%) of parents of children aged 13 to 16 state their child is online or uses a smartphone, over three quarters (79%) of them share feelings of concern about their usage, 62% of parents do not fully understand what a digital footprint is and the increased risks of children creating content and posting online without fully knowing the dangers.

For parents, these smartphone usage concerns clearly conflict with the fear of their child feeling socially excluded from their peers without a phone (71%). The lead up to Christmas means more families are thinking about purchasing technology and connected devices with searches for online safety information rising through January and February so we know that this is a particularly pressing issue this time of year.

A ‘digital footprint’ is the trail of content and information an online user creates when using the internet. While much of this content is seen as harmless fun the long-lasting impact can stretch far and wide: ranging from the immediate threats of identity theft and deepfakes - through to potential exposure to online predators who can access information about their whereabouts, their trusted support system and their hobbies and interests.

Despite such a clear range of risks related to posting online before being fully aware of the dangers, there is a lack of awareness of their impact. Two fifths (41%) of parents surveyed believe that their child does not have full awareness of their digital footprint, and when thinking about it in the wider context of smartphone use, only 8% of parents acknowledged it as a top concern - fears of their child seeing inappropriate content (40%) or too much screentime (38%) were seen as more troubling.

While parents acknowledge their child owning a smartphone keeps them connected with family and friends (59%) and develops their digital skills for the future (31%), this lack of understanding around digital footprints can leave their children exposed to potential risks. The research indicates a clear need for support for parents navigating the variety of issues they’re encountering when guiding their kids through the online world, yet few feel adequately educated. Over half (55%) of all respondents would welcome access to reliable, expert-led resources on smartphone usage.

In response to these research findings, EE has created a collection of in-depth guidance and resources online around educating their children on safe phone usage. Parents can access the bank of resources and useful tips to develop their knowledge of the online world and digital skills.

Hannah Nascimento Garcia, Responsible Business Director at EE, said: “Parents have a tough job navigating online safety with their children and the ever-changing digital space can be overwhelming.

Our research shows that the need for advice around navigating the online world is growing. EE helps provide clear, expert advice and practical tools, supporting parents steer these challenges and promote safer, more responsible digital use for their children.”

EE offers its LearnSmart platform and PhoneSmart licence, a fun, interactive and educational course to help kids learn how to stay safe and be kind online, once they’re old enough to join the digital world.

In addition, EE will be partnering with a group of influencers to create digestible relatable content to help parents with practical tips to guide the children on responsible smartphone usage.

For more information on smartphone guidance choosing the right phone for your child and how to make their device safe and secure, visit First Phone

Find Out Now surveyed 2,044 GB parents of children aged 13-16 on the 19-20th November. Find Out Now is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.