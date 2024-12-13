New bus shelter brings comfort to Fremantle Court care home in Stoke Mandeville, thanks to local collaboration
The bus shelter situated outside Fremantle Court Care Home is a thoughtful addition that provides a safe, comfortable place to wait for transport, rain or shine.
The idea for the shelter came from the team at Fremantle Court, who saw the potential for a small change to make a big difference. With the help and backing of Stoke Mandeville Parish Council, the project has become a reality, much to the delight of the community.
“We’re so grateful to Buckinghamshire County Council and the Parish Council for making this happen,” said Sue Faulkner, Community and Lifestyle Manager at the Fremantle Trust. “This is more than just a bus shelter; it’s a sign of how great things can happen when local organisations work together. It’s already making a big difference for our residents, visitors and staff”
The shelter is part of Fremantle Court’s ongoing efforts to enhance the experience for our residents, visitors and staff, and the support from Stoke Mandeville Parish Council demonstrates the potential of partnership in improving the community.
For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
About The Fremantle TrustThe Fremantle Trust is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to providing personalised care and support to older people and adults with learning disabilities. Established with a mission to enrich lives and promote well-being, the Fremantle Trust focuses on creating vibrant, inclusive communities where individuals can thrive. With a commitment to respect, compassion, and continuous improvement, The Fremantle Trust works collaboratively with residents, families, and local partners to deliver personalised care that truly makes a difference.