I'm a dog expert, and here's how Bucks dog owners can unlock the secrets behind their pet's emotions

Dogs don’t speak our language, but they do communicate with us Buckinghamshire folk. The real question is, are you listening to what your pet is really saying?

Jo Middleton, owner of the Canine Principles learning platform believes that dogs across the UK are often misunderstood, particularly when it comes to what us humans see as bad behaviour.

Speaking alongside co-presenter Emily Dunstan on The Dog Expert Podcast, lifelong dog rescuer and teacher Jo discussed the key principles of knowing what your dog is really thinking.

She said: “What if your dog’s ‘bad behaviour’ isn’t disobedience, but communication?

"If a dog feels safe, it feels seen, it feels heard, it is so much more capable of learning and adapting and thriving.

"When we are ignoring the emotions, like traditional dog training that is all focussed on the compliance and the obedience over actually understanding the dog's emotions and rewarding the behaviour that we want to see more of rather than the punishing what might be perceived from a human perspective as bad behaviour."

And Emily Dunstan, co-presenter and dog expert, added: "There are a lot more people in this day and age that are willing to do anything for their dogs, I am so lucky as a behaviourist and trainer to have met people who just give it their all and really apply the steps.

"But before I see them the knowledge they had prior was a huge influencing factor to the problem."

This guide will help you decode your dog’s emotional world, strengthen your bond, and stop mistaking genuine feelings for naughtiness.

Understanding Core Emotions in Dogs

Dogs, like humans, experience a broad spectrum of emotions. Understanding them is key to meeting their needs:

Joy: Shown through playfulness, tail wagging, and excitement.

Fear: Indicated by cowering, shaking, or avoiding eye contact.

Frustration: May lead to barking, chewing, or pacing.

Grief: Seen through withdrawal, reduced appetite, or lethargy.

By recognising these emotions, you’ll be better equipped to respond appropriately and kindly.

How Dogs Communicate

Dogs have their own voice, just not one we’re used to hearing. Here’s how they express what they feel:

Body Language: A wagging tail doesn’t always mean happiness; the position and speed tell you more.

Sounds: Whining, barking, and growling all convey different things depending on context.

Behavioural Changes: Sudden shifts may be your dog’s way of signalling distress or discomfort.

Tips for Strengthening Your Bond

To deepen your connection with your dog:

Show Empathy: Try to view situations from their perspective.

Use Positive Reinforcement: Reward the behaviours you want to see more of.

Stick to a Routine: Consistency helps dogs feel safe and secure.

Seek Professional Advice When Needed: A qualified canine behaviourist can provide valuable insights.

Give Your Dog A Choice: Letting your dog make decisions during their day helps strengthen your bond, but also boosts confidence and wellbeing.

For a more in-depth discussion on how dogs feel and communicate, listen to The Dog Expert Podcast, Episode 2 which is available on YouTube.

To find out more about Canine Principles go to www.canineprinciples.com