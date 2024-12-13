A decade of delicious tradition: Fremantle Trust celebrates 10th annual Christmas Cake Bake-Off

Best tasting cake: Icknield Court Care Home in Princes Risborough

The sweet aroma of spiced fruit, freshly baked sponge, and festive cheer filled the air as the Fremantle Trust marked a major milestone — the 10th Annual Christmas Bake-Off.

The much-loved event saw nine care homes and two supported living services come together in the spirit of friendly competition, creativity, and community. More than just a contest, the Bake-Off has become a cherished tradition, offering residents the chance to connect, express themselves, and share stories over bowls of batter and trays of fresh cakes.

The Baking Journey: From Idea to Icing

The road to competition day begins weeks in advance as residents and staff embark on a creative baking adventure. From brainstorming cake designs to baking and decorating, it’s a true team effort. But perhaps the most heartwarming element of the journey is the creation of "project books."

Residents, staff and guests gathered to taste all the cakes on display.

These scrapbook-style journals document every moment of the process — from flour-dusted hands to proud smiles captured in photos. The project books are filled with notes, memories, and reflections, giving participants a way to relive the experience long after the last crumb has been eaten.

A Day of Cake, Community, and Celebration

This year, the grand event was hosted at Icknield Court Care Home in Princes Risborough, where residents, families, and staff gathered for an afternoon filled with fun, friendship, and festive spirit.

The room buzzed with conversation and laughter as people admired the beautifully crafted cakes on display. Christmas tunes played softly in the background, adding to the seasonal atmosphere, and the smell of sweet spices and mulled wine filled the air. With mugs of tea, warm sherry, and mulled wine in hand, guests chatted while waiting for the highly anticipated tasting session to begin.

Most creative cake: Aylesbury Supported Living

The judges had the enviable (but difficult) task of tasting each cake, carefully evaluating every bite for flavour, creativity, and presentation. The Fremantle Trust Quality Manager, Arvette, summed it up perfectly:

“It was an honour to come along and judge – the standard was amazing, and they all tasted wonderful. So much hard work has been put into creating these fabulous cakes. Everyone should be very proud – the whole afternoon was so enjoyable.”

And the Winners Are...

After much deliberation, the judges announced the winners for 2024, with each category reflecting a different element of baking brilliance:

Best decorated cake: The Heights Nursing Home in High Wycombe

Best Tasting Cake – Icknield Court Care Home in Princes RisboroughRich, moist, and perfectly spiced, the Icknield Court creation ticked every box for a classic Christmas cake. Resident Maureen, beaming with pride, shared her delight:

"I can’t believe we won best tasting, it’s lovely – we put a lot of work into baking our cake and are delighted with how it turned out."

Best Decorated Cake – The Heights Nursing Home in High WycombeThis masterpiece, hand-painted by resident Linda, dazzled with vibrant colours and intricate detail. Linda proudly accepted the award on behalf of the home, saying:

"We loved getting together, baking, and creating this cake. I am very proud to accept the trophy on behalf of The Heights."

The Fremantle Trust residents enjoying the Christmas Bake-off competition celebration.

Most Creative Cake – Aylesbury Supported LivingPlayful, imaginative, and bold — Aylesbury Supported Living’s cake was the very definition of creative flair. The team’s originality earned them well-deserved recognition from the judges.

Every participant was a winner in their own right, walking away with a sense of pride for what they had created. Trophies were proudly displayed, but the real prize was the joy and sense of community that filled the room.

The Bigger Impact: Baking Beyond the Kitchen

While the Bake-Off’s awards are a wonderful highlight, it’s the experience of baking itself that leaves a lasting impression. The Fremantle Trust’s Lifestyle and Wellbeing Manager, Sue Faulkner, highlighted the profound benefits of the event:

"We are very proud of this annual event as everyone gets behind it with great enthusiasm. Baking is a great sensory activity and can be enjoyed by all. From the smells and tastes to improving mood, boosting creativity, and encouraging social interaction, everyone has a sense of pride in their creation."

The process of baking stimulates multiple senses, engaging sight, smell, touch, and taste. For some residents, it brings back nostalgic memories of family Christmases, while for others, it’s an opportunity to explore a new hobby. It also provides a chance for residents and staff to connect, share stories, and strengthen relationships.

The project books play a vital role in preserving these moments. Filled with notes, photos, and reflections, they allow residents to flip back through their experience, reliving the highlights long after the cakes have been eaten.

A Tradition Worth Keeping

As the twinkling Christmas lights illuminated the cakes and the last crumbs were cleared away, one thing was certain — this was far more than just a baking contest. It was a celebration of connection, creativity, and community.

Resident Joyce captured the spirit of the day with her simple, heartfelt words:

"Today really felt like Christmas."

Here’s to 10 unforgettable years of the Fremantle Trust Christmas Cake Bake-Off — and many more to come.

About The Fremantle TrustThe Fremantle Trust is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to providing personalised care and support to older people and adults with learning disabilities. Established with a mission to enrich lives and promote well-being, the Fremantle Trust focuses on creating vibrant, inclusive communities where individuals can thrive. With a commitment to respect, compassion, and continuous improvement, The Fremantle Trust works collaboratively with residents, families, and local partners to deliver personalised care that truly makes a difference.