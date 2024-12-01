The story of Thomas Cromwell and Henry VIII continues 👑

Wolf Hall only has a few episodes left.

The fate of Thomas Cromwell will be resolved in the coming weeks.

The Mirror and the Light concludes the epic historical drama.

The beloved BBC drama Wolf Hall is drawing to a close. Based on Hilary Mantel’s award winning novels, the show returned in November after a nine year gap between seasons.

Mark Rylance plays the Tudor politician Thomas Cromwell, who finds fame and disaster in the court of Henry VIII - played by Damian Lewis. The first season adapted the novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.

The cast has returned to finish the story of Cromwell. The final six episodes adapts 2020’s The Mirror and the Light.

What time is Wolf Hall on tonight?

Mark Rylance stars as Oliver Cromwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII in Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light which has launched on BBC1 (photo: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Jay Brooks)

The latest episode of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will air at 9pm tonight on BBC One (December 1). The show will air at 9pm on Sundays until December 15.

How many episodes does Wolf Hall have?

The show returned after a nine year gap on Sunday November 10. Like the first season of Wolf Hall, the 2024 series will have six episodes - bringing the total number of episodes to 12.

In its first season, the show adapted Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies - with each book getting three episodes each. However, for the second and final season, Wolf Hall will adapt The Mirror and the Light across six episodes - the book is the longest in the trilogy.

When will the new Wolf Hall episode be on iPlayer?

You will be able to watch the latest episode of Wolf Hall live on iPlayer at 9pm on December 1 - the same time as it airs on BBC One. Unlike other shows, the whole season of Wolf Hall is not available on iPlayer yet - not until Sunday December 15.

