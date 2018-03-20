Win tickets to see Kirstie Allsopp and co at popular Handmade Fair this summer

The Handmade Fair presented by Kirstie Allsopp is set to pitch up in Wiltshire for the very first time this summer giving craft enthusiasts in the south the chance to experience the ultimate creative day out.

The fair will take place at the beautiful Bowood House and Gardens from 22nd to 24th June, where guests can enjoy an array of expert talks and hands-on workshops as they indulge in the perfect day out for craft lovers.

The Handmade Fair

Visitors can browse some of the finest tools, materials, and beautiful handmade products from a range of handpicked exhibitors, while sampling delicious artisan food.

We’ve teamed up with the Fair’s organisers to offer five lucky winners a pair of entry-only tickets to the event.

All you have to do is email the correct answer to the following question to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk by midnight on April 30 2018 and be sure to include your full name, address and contact phone number with Wilts Handmade Comp in the subject header.

QUESTION: What popular property TV show is Kirstie Allsopp best known for?

A) Homes under the Hammer

B) Location, Location, Location

C) Grand Designs

Terms and conditions: Tickets are Entry Only and include entrance to The Handmade Fair at Bowood House in Wiltshire only. Tickets are valid for any one day and the Fair can be visited on either Friday 22nd, 23rd or Sunday 24th June 2018. Tickets are not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Tickets do not include entrance to the Super Theatre, Skills Workshop and Grand Make but these can be booked on the day for an additional cost, subject to availability. Different hosts and experts appear on different days, please see the website for details.