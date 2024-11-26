Did you see this winner coming 🍰

The winner of Great British Bake Off has been crowned.

Three bakers competed in the grand final on Channel 4.

GBBO’s 15th season has come to an end after 10 exciting episodes.

The Great British Bake Off has come to an exciting conclusion as the winner for 2024 was crowned.

Just three bakers were left in the famous tent after Gill was sent home in the semi-final last week. Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie were the contestants who competed for the crown on Tuesday November 26.

Who was the favourite - before the final?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

According to the bookies, Dylan was the favourite ahead of Christiaan and then Georgie. At least that was the case before the final began on Channel 4. But Dylan really struggled in the first two challenges, leaving fans to take to social media and say the same thing.

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2024?

The winner of GBBO was Georgie. They were crowned after three intense challenges.

What happened in the final?

The judges avoided shaking the format up too much for the final of The Great British Bake Off in 2024. It featured all three of the challenges that the bakers - and audiences - are familiar with after the last 10 weeks.

First up was a signature bake, in which the bakers had to make 24 scones. They had to make 12 sweet and 12 savoury - with Christiaan getting the best feedback, while the two others had more mixed results.

Then came the technical challenge, set by Prue Leith. It saw the bakers tasked with making an afternoon tea display, including a bread roll, strawbery tart and sponge cake - and of course it was judged blind, as it always is.

Dylan was ranked third, having struggled across all three bakes. Georgie was in second and Christiaan won the technical challenge - continuing his strong start to the final.

Finally, the bakers had to take on the last showstopper challenge of the season was to bake a hanging three tiered cake, fit for a garden party and they had four and a half hours.

Dylan slighly redeemed himself with his ‘abstract’ showstopper - although Paul found some flaws in the cake. Georgie’s cake was labelled ‘delicious’.

After the three rounds, the judges crowned Georgie as the winner.

What did you think of the Great British Bake Off final? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].