Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just five players are left who could win The Traitors 2025 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up for The Traitors has been confirmed for 2025.

Just five players are left in the BBC show.

The final will air on BBC One on Friday, January 24.

The blockbuster third season of The Traitors will come to an end in less than 24 hours time. The line-up of players who have made it to the last day has now been confirmed.

In a dramatic penultimate episode, a recently converted traitor was banished and a murder attempt went pear-shaped. Recap all of the action from the episode here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player won a game-changing power and is about to discover the identity of the last remaining Traitor. It could shift the odds dramatically in the favour of the faithfuls - but there is plenty left to play for.

The Beeb has confirmed the date of the final of The Traitors. And you can remind yourself of all of the players who have been eliminated so far.

Who is in the final of The Traitors 2025?

Claudia Winkleman, host of BBC reality TV show The Traitors | Studio Lambert / BBC

After starting with a bumper group of 25 contestants more than three weeks away, the cast has been whittled down significantly. Just five players are now left as we head into Friday’s (January 24) final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up is: Alexander, Charlotte, Francesca, Jake and Leanne.

Who is a faithful and who is a traitor?

If you are planning on tuning in for the final and have missed recent episodes - or not watched the season at all but don’t want to be left out of the water-cooler talk next week. Here’s a quick explainer of who is a faithful and who is a traitor.

Traitor

After Freddie’s conversion and swift banishment, Charlotte is the last remaining Traitor. If she avoids banishment, she will win the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faithful

Alexander, Francesca, Jake and Leanne are all faithful and thus outnumber the last traitor four to one. Frankie also won the game-changing ‘Seer’ power and picked Charlotte to use it on, significantly shifting the faithfuls chances of winning on January 24.

But if they do not successfully banish Charlotte, they will not win the money. If a traitor is left at the end they win all of the money - if not, the faithfuls will split it between who remains.

Who do you think will win - can Charlotte wriggle out of the ‘Seer’ trap? Let me know your predictions: [email protected].