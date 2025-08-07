The Fortune Hotel has already sent some of the season two players packing 🏩

The Fortune Hotel returned for its second season last night.

A brutal first challenge saw one pair eliminated before reaching the hotel.

But who has left the show so far?

The doors to the Fortune Hotel have barely swung open and already there has been one check-out. ITV’s hit game show returned for its second season last night (August 6) and it was a dramatic start.

Steven Mangan is back on hosting duties and he welcomed 11 pairs of players to the Caribbean for the chance of winning a life-changing £250,000. However before they had even stepped into the hotel, one team was told to pack up and sent back to the airport.

ITV has also introduced an accompanying vodcast which is exclusive to streaming platform ITVX and arrives after each episode. It is hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor.

But who is still staying at The Fortune Hotel? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left The Fortune Hotel so far?

The show slightly expanded its initial cast to 11 pairs for the second season; however, there was a twist. Unlike the first series, not every team actually got to step into The Fortune Hotel itself.

Before they could even check-in there was a first challenge, it was a race to the hotel, and only the first five pairs to arrive would be guaranteed to check-in. Players had to run to speed-boats and then solve a crossword puzzle as part of the task.

Six pairs were at risk, but unfortunately for best friends Chelsey and Briony they picked the suitcase with the early check-out card, meaning they were eliminated first. However, the show was not yet done, it still had the customary trip to The Night Cap with another elimination on the cards.

Retired life partners Fred and Min were passed the early check-out card before heading to The Night Cap - and also had to make the first suitcase swap of the evening. They passed the cursed suitcase to Nella and Tope.

After plenty more swapping, including a strange bit of 4D chess involving the fortune holders Jake and Mike giving it to Fred and Min, the episode ended on a cliffhanger. Nell and Tope were about to announce their swap, likely dooming another pair to an early check-out, but before they could reveal the decision the episode ended.

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait too long to find out what happens next. The Fortune Hotel will be back tonight (August 7) at 9pm on ITV/ STV. The game show airs episodes on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

How many players are left in The Fortune Hotel?

Due to the cliff-hanger, the first episode ended with 10 pairs of players still left in the game. However, the sword of Damocles hangs over one team as Nella and Tope are about to give someone the early checkout card.

