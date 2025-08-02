King of the Hill will return for its first new season in 15 years! 🍳

King of the Hill is back after 15 years.

The animated comedy is returning for a new season.

But when exactly can you watch it?

King of the Hill is about to return after more than a decade and fans don’t have much longer left to wait. The animated classic will take viewers back to Arlen and reunite them with the Hills.

Originally ending after its 13th series back in the late 2000s, die-hards had long hoped for a revival. Fortunately those prayers have been answered and the show is returning for a new season.

King of the Hill will be released on Disney Plus and Hulu in the US. But when exactly can you watch the new episodes?

How many episodes are in King of the Hill season 14?

The show will be back with 10 brand new episodes and all will drop at the same time on Monday (August 4). It means fans can binge them all in one go, or savour them if they prefer.

Season 14 will be the shortest in the show’s history, but it did originally air on TV and we are now in the age of streaming. Programmes, including animated ones, released straight to streamers like Disney+ tend to have shorter seasons than earlier in the 21st century.

It has already been renewed for a fifteenth season, according to Lonestar Live . So you don’t have to worry about it going anywhere yet.

What time is King of the Hill out on Disney Plus?

Unlike its original run, which was broadcast on Fox in the US, King of the Hill will be returning via streaming. It will be released on Disney Plus in the UK and via Hulu on D+ in America.

Every episode in King of the Hill season 14 is due to be released on Monday (August 4) at the same time. The episodes will be available to watch from 8am British time, based on the usual Disney Plus release time, which would be 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences.

