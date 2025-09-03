What time is Hollow Knight: Silksong out? Global release times including UK and USA

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Hollow Knight: Silksong is almost here - but when exactly can you play it? 🐛🎮
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally about to be released.
  • The long-awaited game is almost here and the long-wait is over.
  • But when exactly can you get your hands on it?

In a day that many did not think would finally come, Hollow Knight: Silksong is about to be released. The highly anticipated sequel might just have been the first game to be stuck in ‘development heaven’, according to Team Cherry.

The follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed indie title, it was first announced back in early 2019 and the wait has been agonising. A running joke among fans was to anticipate a lack of news at every big game event - until a “special announcement” took place last month.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to be released around the globe this week. But when exactly can you get your hands on it?

What time is Hollow Knight: Silksong out?

Hollow Knight Silksong official posterplaceholder image
Hollow Knight Silksong official poster | Team Cherry

The game is set to be released on Thursday (September 4) or Friday (September 5), depending where you are in the world. It means that you will finally be able to experience Hornet’s journey and see if it was worth the wait.

It is set to come out simultaneously around the globe. For those in the UK it will be available from 3pm British time on September 4.

The full list of release times is as follows:

September 4

North/ Central/ South America

  • 7am - PT
  • 8am - CST
  • 10am - ET - USA
  • 12pm (noon) - ART

Europe/ UK

  • 3pm - GMT (British time)
  • 4pm - CEST (Europe)

Asia

  • 6pm - GST (Dubai)
  • 11pm - JST (Japan)

Friday, September 5

Oceania

  • 12am (midnight) - AEST - Australia
  • 2am - NZST - New Zealand

What can you play Hollow Knight: Silksong on?

The game will have a wide release across modern consoles and PC. It will be available on:

  • Linux
  • macOS
  • Nintendo Switch/ Nintendo Switch 2
  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation 5
  • Windows
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox Series X/S

Timeline of Hollow Knight: Silksong announcements

First announced all the way back in February 2019, fans have been waiting patiently for years for even the smallest update. Originally envisioned as DLC for Hollow Knight, it has since grown into a full blown sequel.

It appeared at the 2022 Xbox showcase, which promised every game shown would arrive within 12 months. However, that date has obviously come and gone without Silksong materialising.

The game reappeared during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event earlier in 2025 and also featured in the Xbox showcase in June. In the latter, it was part of the teaser for the ROG Xbox Ally and said to be playable day one when the handheld releases in late 2025 - although as mentioned, we had been here before.

A release date was officially announced by Team Cherry on August 21. It was revealed in a “special announcement” during GamesCom.

