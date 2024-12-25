Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wallace and Gromit are back for their second feature length film.

The beloved duo will set out on an all-new adventure this Christmas.

It sees the return of iconic villain Feathers McGaw.

After more than 16 years away, Wallace and Gromit are back for a brand new adventure. The iconic duo were last on our screens in 2008 but have returned in Vengeance Most Fowl.

In true Wallace and Gromit fashion the film sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions. And one of the most memorable villains in all of stop-motion animation is also set to return… Feathers McGaw.

Vengeance Most Fowl is part of the BBC’s incredibly stacked line-up on Christmas Day. It is also set to arrive at the perfect time - especially if you are planning a mid-afternoon nap.

When is Wallace and Gromit on BBC?

Wallace, Gromit and Norbot in 'Vengeance Most Fowl'. | Aardman Animations

The Beeb will air the new film on Christmas Day (December 25). It is scheduled to start at 6.10pm on BBC1, following the Doctor Who festive special.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is scheduled to run until 7.30pm, around 1 hour 20 minutes. It is slightly shorter than the previous film - Curse of the Were-Rabbit - but longer than the short movies.

If you can’t watch it live, the film will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

When does the Wallace and Gromit film release on Netflix?

For audiences outside of the UK, Netflix has the rights to the movie. But viewers will have to wait until the New Year.

It is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday January 3 2025. So if you are in the US or the rest of the world, you can start the year right by watching the new Wallace and Gromit adventure.

What is Vengeance Most Fowl about?

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions - which proves justified when Wallace invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. But who or what could be the cause?

As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

