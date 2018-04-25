Tom Kerridge is looking for contestants for his new TV show

Bristol based TV Production company, Bone Soup, are making an exciting new TV series with award-winning chef Tom Kerridge and we are looking for local people from Buckinghamshire and the surrounding area to take part.

Tom's recent hit series, 'lose weight for good' helped people to lose weight while enjoying great food.

In this new series Tom wants to help support families and housemates to become healthier and happier by cooking and eating great food together.

We are looking for a group of volunteers who would like to improve their family’s eating habits and join Tom on his next life-changing food adventure!

Interested applicants should email casting@bonesoup.co.uk or call 01179064321