Tring Park School for the Performing Arts delighted to announce star Claire Sweeney as new Patron

The much-loved actor, singer and television personality is joining the community of long-standing patrons, including choreographer Matthew Bourne, and the school is honoured and excited to have her on board.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is today revealing Claire Sweeney as its new patron. The much-loved actor, singer and television personality is joining the community of long-standing patrons, including choreographer Matthew Bourne, and the school is honoured and excited to have her on board.

Currently appearing in Coronation Street as Cassie Plummer, Claire has had a long and diverse career. She has not only starred in a plethora of primetime TV shows, such as her breakout role in 1991 in popular soap Brookside, but also on stage in musicals, taking on much-loved characters like Roxie Hart in Chicago, showcasing her incredible voice. Alongside her role in Coronation Street, Claire is further demonstrating her versatility by training for ITV’s Dancing on Ice and appearing in Channel 5 drama, The Good Ship Murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire first began her training in performing arts as a teenager, so knows exactly what the students at Tring Park School have in store for them and can offer practical guidance as they progress through their vocational study and into the industry. She has a long-standing history with the Hertfordshire-based performing arts school and explains; “I have a close affinity with Tring Park School, my godson was once a student and I have many friends in the industry that have attended – it is a wonderful place!”

Most Popular

Claire Sweeney

“The work Tring Park does to provide a creative environment where young performers can flourish and excel is truly outstanding. The core values of excellence, creativity and resilience run through the corridors of the school, and I look forward to supporting them in further nurturing the actors, dancers, and musicians of tomorrow,” Claire continues.

Tring Park School is a co-educational boarding and day school, providing education and training to young people from the age of 7 to 19. Pupils receive rigorous training in the performing arts, that is combined with an extensive academic programme of study. All students benefit from a unique private school education with an emphasis on performing arts and creativity.