Top-quality opera at Milton Keynes Theatre

Review by Hannah Richardson

Welsh National Opera is back on tour at Milton Keynes Theatre this week, and once again opera lovers have the chance to see world-class performances of three operatic works, right on our own doorstep and for a fraction of London prices.

Mark S Doss as Scarpia

This season’s programme, entitled Rabble Rousers, includes three Italian operas from three of the greatest composers – Puccini’s Tosca, Mozart’s Don Giovanni and a new production of Verdi’s La Forza del Destino.

I had the pleasure of watching Tosca last night, Wednesday, starring Claire Rutter as Tosca and Welsh Tenor Gwyn Hughes Jones as Cavaradossi.

Both were superb, and suitably applauded by an appreciative audience, while the equally excellent Mark S. Doss as the evil Scarpia was rewarded with a number of boos at curtain call, which he lapped up in true pantomime villain style.

Quality acting as well as quality singing, a highly effective set, plus Puccini’s famous music and a full orchestra conducted by Carlo Rizzi made for a wonderful night at the opera.

Tosca is being performed again tomorrow, Friday, at 7.15pm, this time with Hector Sandoval in the role of Mario Cavaradossi.

On Saturday, the performance is La Forza del Destino, starting at 6.30pm.

Welsh National Opera will be back in Milton Keynes next spring, with Mozart’s ever-popular The Magic Flute plus a new production of Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera.

Meanwhile, this autumn, Milton Keynes Theatre plays host to Glyndebourne on Tour, with Verdi’s La Traviata and Massenet’s Cendrillon.

Box office 0844 871 7652 or see ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes