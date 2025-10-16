Win wristbands for a spooktacular time at Wicksteed Park in Kettering

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:52 BST
Halloween Haunt is run by husband-and-wife Steve and Kat Richardson of Halloween House Entertainmentplaceholder image
Halloween Haunt is run by husband-and-wife Steve and Kat Richardson of Halloween House Entertainment
Visit Wicksteed Park for a spooktastic time this autumn and enjoy Halloween Haunt: Chapter II, the best family-friendly interactive Halloween walkthrough in the UK.

We are offering the chance to win one of five sets of wristbands for four people for a day of your choice this month.

Most Popular

    Halloween Haunt is returning to the park for a second year and will run for October weekends and throughout half-term alongside a whole host of rides and scary things to see and do.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    This year’s Chapter II will be a 200ft interactive walkthrough featuring wicked witches, scary scarecrows, creepy ghosts and a condemned zombie lab as well as favourites from last year.

    Halloween Haunt is run by husband-and-wife Steve and Kat Richardson of Halloween House Entertainmentplaceholder image
    Halloween Haunt is run by husband-and-wife Steve and Kat Richardson of Halloween House Entertainment

    Halloween Haunt, which is under cover so the weather cannot spoil it, will also feature a mini-walkthrough for the younger members of the family with an I-spy game and is wheelchair accessible.

    Park attractions open will include Astroslide, Treetop Walk, Rockin’ Tug, Clown Coaster, Meerkat Manor, Wicky’s Farmyard, Pig ‘N’ Putt, Roundabout, Lighthouse, Carousel, Sway Rider, and Wicksteed Park Railway.

    On October 31, two special Zombie Trains will depart the railway station. Limited spaces to this free spooktacular upgraded service, featuring actors and sudden movements, are available online.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Admission to Halloween Haunt is £6 per person. Wristbands for half-term, including entry to Halloween Haunt, are £15 online or £16 on the day. For further information go to wicksteedpark.org

    For your chance to win day wristbands for Wicksteed Park, just answer the following question:

    Complete the name of Wicksteed Park’s Halloween ride: Zombie...

    Howl

    Train

    Apocalypse

    Email your answers to [email protected] with the name of this newspaper and Competition in the subject line.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Competition closes 6pm Monday, October 27. Prize not transferable. Age and height restrictions on some attractions. Zombie Trains not recommended for under-10s. Parental guidance advised at all times. Parking charges apply.

    Related topics:Wicksteed Park
    News you can trust since 1832
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice