Win a VIP adventure at Woburn Safari Park

Name the baby meerkat to be in with a chance of winning

The fun doesn’t end there, as this prize also includes an overnight stay for four at The Woburn, a charming 18th-century hotel.

Your safari adventure will take you on a journey through the Road Safari, where you will be a windscreen width away from ‘Safari Stars’ like elephants, lions, tigers, monkeys, rhinos, bears and giraffes.

Explore the Foot Safari and meet the newest faces at the Park, including adorable new otter pup Thiên Than, as well as the latest pup to join the meerkat mob, and thewallaby joeys popping up in their mothers’ pouches in Australian Walkabout. You can also catch a fascinating programme of daily keeper talks and demonstrations.

Spot some very familiar faces this Easter bank holiday weekend, as some of the most popular kids’ TV characters are coming to say hello to their littlest fans. Book special event tickets and you could have a special meet and greet with Peppa Pig, Hey Duggee, JJ from CoComelon or Bluey, who will be appearing at intervals on selected dates!

There is fun, learning and play for the littlest adventurers to get involved in, with fun to be had in the Mammoth Ark Play Ark soft play, or they can blow off steam in outdoor play areas, like Jungle Jamboree and Tiny Tots Safari Trail. Or jump aboard the Great Woburn Railway, a fun miniature train that visits Alpaca Outpost…all included in your ticket price.

How to enter

For a chance to win an amazing VIP safari adventure and overnight stay, simply tell us your name suggestion for the new meerkat pup (which must be a Harry Potter themed name).

To enter head to www.woburnsafari.co.uk/name-the-meerkat-pup