New analysis has suggested that Wendover Woods is the tourist spot in England with the worst phone signal coverage.

Research by online smartphone retailer Mobiles.co.uk has named the Aylesbury Vale beauty spot as the tourist area with the worst phone signal in England.

Data from the company shows that it is among the least connected areas in the country that attracts numerous visitors each year.

Olivia Tilley, mobile expert at Mobiles.co.uk said: “Buckinghamshire’s Wendover Woods has been revealed as the attraction with the poorest mobile connection in England. While the destination boasts stunning scenery and woodlands to explore, it’s not the best attraction to rush to if mobile phone use is important to you whilst on a day out.”

Wendover Woods (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

These are the bottom 10 landmarks for mobile signal strength, according to the company:

-Wendover Woods, Buckinghamshire

-Design Museum, London

-Tower Bridge, London

-Thetford Forest Park, Suffolk

-Southend-on-Sea Pier, Essex

-Tyntesfield, Somerset

-Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

-Westonbirt National Arboretum, Gloucestershire

-Calke Abbey, Derby

-Shakespeare’s Globe, London

The phone company says that visitors to Wendover Woods who are struggling to stay connected should move around as signals can be obstructed by trees, buildings, and other tall objects.

Visitors should consider switching network brands as while 5G offers faster speeds, the closest network mast may be further away. Experts say that switching between 4G and 5G settings can help with connectivity.

