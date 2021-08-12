Waterside Festival events return to Aylesbury in September

Due to Covid, Aylesbury Waterside Festival is returning with four separate Saturday events.

Instead of running the usual festival, four events containing, sporting and wildlife activities have been arranged for each Saturday in September, Bucks Council confirms.

Organisers promise colour, arts and music will be on show by Aylesbury town centre's canal basin.

Paddleboards by Aylesbury Canal Basin

Fishing, history tours and performances from storytellers from Unbound Theatre are confirmed for the festival.

The entire festival will be situated within the canal basin surrounded by Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Buckinghamshire New University’s Aylesbury Campus, Waitrose and Travelodge.

The Canal & River Trust and The Tring Anglers will run free, ‘Let’s Fish’ sessions, which the council promises are 'family-friendly'.

The fishing taster sessions will take place at the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union Canal by Tesco (Aylesbury, HP20 1PQ).

Another sporting activity which is available is a ‘splashtastic’ showcase of water activities from the Chiltern Canoe Club. People can witness a dynamic demonstration of a canal polo exhibition match or take a short course on paddleboard racing.

At all festival events 'little boat trips' will be running throughout the day, setting off at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. The trips last for 90 minutes and organisers say it is the perfect time to kick back and relax, as you float down Aylesbury's waterway.

The Aylesbury Society will be conducting historical walks down the canal, explaining the 200-year history of the town.

The council has also greenlit Heritage Open Day events at the town set for September 11 and 12.

Special biodiversity stalls have been set up as well allowing patrons to learn more about the animals, creatures and insects that call the canal home.

Two different live shows have been confirmed, the Unbound Theatre is performing The Gongoozler’s Tale’ and acting out some of their favourite Spontaneous Stories’.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: "Waterside Festival has been an exciting September day out for many families since 2018 and we’re excited to be able to work with our festival partners to bring so many of the best-loved activities back for 2021.

“Buckinghamshire Council, Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership and other Waterside Festival partners have worked hard to organise and deliver Saturdays of family-friendly fun to Aylesbury’s town centre throughout September in a safe, Covid-19 secure way. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back into the town centre for September Saturdays by the canal and hope festival-goers continue to be considerate and play their part to stay safe.

“I’m looking forward to attending some of the activities with my family.”