As the warmer weather starts, things can start to heat up. That’s no problem for Woburn Safari Park’s Asian elephants - four females took to their private pool to enjoy a refreshing dip.

Yu-Zin, Chandrika, Damini and Tarli enjoyed their first swim of the summer earlier this month, followed by a much-needed dust bath.

As well as Drakeloe Lake doubling as their own swimming pool, the ladies have 500 acres of private woodland in the Woburn estate to roam around.

The ladies enjoying a dip

Elephants use their long, powerful trunks as snorkels to dive into the water for a cooling dip. Later, they put dust and dirt over their body as a natural exfoliant.