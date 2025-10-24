A popular beauty site in Aylesbury Vale has revealed it is opening a brand new playground next year.

Waddesdon Manor has announced that a new woodland playground will be opened within its grounds in 2026.

Representatives of the famous venue have said the new playground is set to be free for families to enjoy once completed.

A spokesperson for the manor said: “The playground has been designed specifically for the Manor and its woodland setting, offering a rich connection with nature through play with imaginative structures, swings, slides and much more.

An artist's impression of the new playground coming to Waddesdon Manor

“This unique, bespoke design is made using natural wood and other materials and has been created by playground specialists TouchWood exclusively for Waddesdon. The new space will be bigger, better and bursting with areas to climb, run and play or just enjoy being outdoors, and include extended easily accessible pathways for parents to get involved too.”

Within the grounds which surround the famous 19th century building it has been revealed that a series of nature-inspired activities will be available to visitors.

In January, the grounds will be open to visitors who want to complete winter walks around the surroundings. In February, guests are advised they can potentially see snowdrops, daffodils, cherry and apple blossoms, cyclamen or tulips.

In March, the National Trust which looks after the site on behalf of the world-famous Rothschild family, is hosting a festival of blossom. Guests are invited to take in fresh flower displays. A nature trail will also be opened to the public in early spring.