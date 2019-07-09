Waddesdon Manor summer festival

The sun shone on Waddesdon Manor at the weekend for Summer Fest.

The colourful festival attracted thousands of people to the stately home, for some entertainment, laughs and great food and drink.

Festival goers enjoy Waddesdon Manor

As well as a change to sample a range of food, there were craft stalls, and performances from tumblers, tightrope walkers, choirs, roving musicians and even a giant chicken!

As these pictures show the event really did go off with a bang, and the sunny weather more than helped to encourage visitors to stay a little longer and take in all that the festival had to offer.

And that's not the end of Waddesdon's summer events.





