Waddesdon Manor reveals line-up for February and March

Waddesdon Manor has announced its line-up of special events organised for February and March when the grounds reopen.

From winter-themed walks to half-term family events, and art exhibitions, the famous venue is offering great variety in the coming months.

Winter Walks

Family at Waddesdon © Waddesdon, A Rothschild House & Gardens. Photo Chris Lacey

(From February 2, between Wednesday and Sunday, between 10am and 4pm)

To stroll around the Bucks countryside all guests have to pay is a normal grounds admission.

Nature-lovers will spot early spring-flowering bulbs, winter shrubs and views that are only visible before the trees come into leaf.

Waddesdon Manor staff advise, guests can see displays featuring over 750,000 daffodil bulbs, 120,000 snowdrops and 20,000 tulips.

Illumination Works by Leo Villareal © Waddesdon, A Rothschild House & Gardens. Photo Chris Lacey

Virtual Wine Tasting: Our Favourite Wines of 2021

(Friday February 4 7pm)

Guests can log in to join wine-tasting experts, as they talk people through the finest wines within the cellar of the manor.

Those who subscribe to the event will receive five new, full bottles of wine that have been added to the range in 2021.

Tulips in Aviary garden © Waddesdon, A Rothschild House & Gardens

Strictly for over 18s, the event is priced at £59.95.

February Half-Term

(Saturday February 19 to Sunday February 27, from 10am to 4pm)

Family activities have been planned for the first half-term of 2022 at Waddesdon Manor.

Families can complete new birds and beasts trails around the grounds and visit the woodland playground, plus spring spring bulbs will be bursting into bloom.

People must pay a normal grounds fee, plus £3.50 per trail, organisers advise families receive a souvenir on completion of the trail, and one trail per person is advised.

Illumination: Works by Leo Villareal

(In the Coach House Gallery until Sunday February 27)

Guests can experience immersive kinetic light art created by American artist Leo Villareal, designer of the Illuminated River project in London—the longest public art commission in the world.

The exhibition is free with grounds admission.

March 2022

House Re-opening

(From Wednesday March 23 on Wednesdays through to Sundays, from 11am to 4pm)

From 23 March, the manor will re-open for visitors.

Having been ‘put to bed’ over the winter months for cleaning and conservation work, as spring approaches, Waddesdon’s stewards will be reinstating the rooms ready for another season.

Normal House and Grounds admission applies (tickets will be on sale soon, an advanced booking is essential for timed entry.

Alice’s Wonderlands

(March 23 to October, on Wednesdays to Sundays)

To mark the 100th year since the death of Alice de Rothschild.

Waddesdon will be hosting exhibitions and displays celebrating her life and highlight her key role in its history.

Free with house and grounds admission (tickets will be on sale soon).

Forever Flowers: Snowdrops at Waddesdon

(Wednesday March 23 to Sunday March 27, 10am to 5pm)

In partnership with the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, the Aviary Gardens will welcome a temporary display of 500 hand-crafted iron snowdrops, each dedicated to the life and memory of loved ones who are no longer with us.

Free with Grounds admission

Mother’s Day Weekend

(Saturday March 26 to Sunday March 27, from 10am to 5pm)

As the days gradually start getting longer, enjoy the spring blooms on a walk around the gardens with your nearest and dearest. Special gin tasting in the cellars will be organised especially for Mother's Day.