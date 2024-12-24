Waddesdon Manor reveals its post-Christmas line-up of events including exclusive photography series
After its famous light display events finish in early 2025 the famous Aylesbury Vale ground has announced other events that will be open to the public.
Highlights include the launch of two new exhibitions—Discovering Jewish Country Houses: Photographs by Hélène Binet and Significant Signatures: Autograph Letters from the Waddesdon Archive.
Also the manor has announced it will be opening free Winter Weekends from 11 January–9 February and the return of its private garden tours at Eythrope.
Winter Weekends
11 January–9 February
Visitors are invited to walk through Waddesdon’s gardens in the New Year free of charge.
An Afternoon with Canton Tea
18 January
Guests are invited to enjoy Canton Tea, known for its rare teas from Taiwan and beyond. Guests will receive a five-course afternoon tea-inspired lunch.
Burns Night Feast
25 January
The manor is celebrating Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, with a five-course feast which will include a twist on classic Scottish dishes. There will also be bagpipes and a whisky toast, as well as other traditions.
Putting the House to Bed Tour
1–23 February
During Waddesdon's winter closure, visitors can gain unique insight into how the house and its collection are ‘put to bed’ and cared for by the conservation team. Guests will receive a one-hour tour of the manor with a knowledgeable Waddesdon guide.
Winter Walking Tours
2 February–23 March
Volunteer-led guided walks will show guests what the grounds are like before spring hits.
A Celebration of Bordeaux
8 February
Guests are invited to Waddesdon for an evening celebration of Bordeaux, the birthplace of the Rothschild wine legacy that began in 1853. Guests will also be treated to a five-course meal.
Spring at Eythrope Gardens
February
Discover the private parkland at Eythrope this spring on a guided tour led by knowledgeable garden guides.
Valentine’s Stargazing Dinner
14 February
Waddesdon Manor invites guests to an unforgettable Valentine’s Stargazing Dinner. It will be a four-course meal paired with wines.
Water Garden Walk at the Dairy with Cream Tea
14 February – 25 April
This guided walk, led by a knowledgeable Waddesdon garden guide, offers rare access to the Water Garden at the private Dairy complex.
February Half-Term
Kids go free this February Half-Term at Waddesdon. They can visit the Woodland Playground and Stables Cafe.
UK Astronomy Stargazing Dinner
15 February
Guests can experience a three-course meal and stargazing experience.
Murder at the Manor Dining Experience
1 March
Enjoy a black-tie murder mystery dining experience with the return of Moonstone Murder Mysteries. Guests will enjoy wine and a four-course meal while trying to solve the drama.
The Pudding Club
15 March
It will include four desserts crafted by Waddesdon’s executive chef and pastry expert Craig Clark.
House Re-opening
26 March
The Manor re-opens for another season’s worth of visitors.
Discovering Jewish Country Houses: Photographs by Hélène Binet
26 March – 22 June
Hélène Binet, a world-famous photographer, showcases a new body of work, capturing an extraordinary selection of houses owned, built or renovated by Jews.