Visit Herts Police's oldest working police station - in Tring
It’s over 100 years old
Herts Police’s oldest functioning police station is throwing open its doors to visitors.
Tring Police Station – which is over 100 years old – is welcoming visitors to its mini-museum.
PC Laz Clark explained: “As our oldest working police station, Tring’s police station is a High Street landmark but not many people get to come inside and have a look around.
“I’d be delighted to give visitors a behind-the-scenes tour, as would PCSOs Bardhyl Agallili and Martin Leadbitter.”
The building has been home to Herts Police since January 30, 1914 and cost £893 to build on the site of an old butcher’s shop and abattoir.
It was originally also a house for the local sergeant and his family.
The building was also equipped with one cell and a small exercise yard for prisoners.
The station narrowly avoided being replaced with a new building in Mortimer Hill in the 1960s.
To take a tour, email PC Laz Clark at [email protected]