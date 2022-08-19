Visit Herts Police's oldest working police station - in Tring

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Laz Clark outside Tring Police Station

Herts Police’s oldest functioning police station is throwing open its doors to visitors.

Tring Police Station – which is over 100 years old – is welcoming visitors to its mini-museum.

PC Laz Clark explained: “As our oldest working police station, Tring’s police station is a High Street landmark but not many people get to come inside and have a look around.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d be delighted to give visitors a behind-the-scenes tour, as would PCSOs Bardhyl Agallili and Martin Leadbitter.”

The building has been home to Herts Police since January 30, 1914 and cost £893 to build on the site of an old butcher’s shop and abattoir.

It was originally also a house for the local sergeant and his family.

The building was also equipped with one cell and a small exercise yard for prisoners.

The station narrowly avoided being replaced with a new building in Mortimer Hill in the 1960s.