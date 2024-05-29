Unbound: The Aylesbury Anthology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queens Park Arts Centre’s award-winning storytelling troupe Unbound have unveiled a brand new community project aimed at getting Aylesbury residents engaged in creative writing.

‘The Aylesbury Anthology’ is a new initiative funded by the Rothschild Foundation and delivered by Unbound as part of a three-year investment by the foundation in QPAC and Unbound. The grant supports the company’s ever-increasing portfolio of storytelling activity across Buckinghamshire and beyond.

The Anthology is a digital resource – housed on Unbound’s website – that invites Aylesbury residents to write and share their own short stories. Finished pieces will be published on the blog, with a selection of them transformed into a handmade book, which will go on display at QPAC at the end of the year.

Unbound’s creative producer Dario Knight says of the project: “All year round, we work with actors, writers, directors, artists, and stage crew based in our home town; this is a chance to get everyone involved in telling great stories. Whether it’s fiction or autobiography, we want to create a compendium of new writing that tells the story of Aylesbury and its residents.”

The project launched earlier this year with a special performance of ‘The Blank Book’ – a short story written specially for the anthology by Dario – at Queens Park Arts Centre’s Limelight Theatre. The project is now embarking on a tour of Aylesbury venues and events to provide free writing activities aimed at encouraging residents to get writing.

“I well know how daunting the prospect of writing a story can be,” says Dario, who has written almost one hundred stories and scripts for Unbound since the project launched in 2014. “But anyone and everyone can be a writer if they get over that initial worry. The anthology aims to help more people to get started.”

Local writer Hannah Kennedy will be bringing the project to several of Aylesbury Town Council’s free live events throughout the year, running easily-accessible creative writing activities for visitors to have a go at. The next event will be the Soapbox Derby in Whitehill Park on 16th June.

Meanwhile, Unbound will also be creating online learning resources in the form of short video clips to give writing prompts and ideas to those wishing to contribute to the anthology. There’ll also be a series of free writing workshops offered at venues around the town in the coming months, including Queens Park Arts Centre.

“The Aylesbury Anthology belongs to the town,” says Dario. “We want as many people as possible to write a story and send it in. Whether based on true life, or a complete flight of fantasy, all stories (by writers of all ages!) are welcome. We hope that the online edition will serve as a celebration of the town’s creativity and imagination, whilst the hand-made compendium will be a lasting legacy to the project. We’ll be running it throughout 2024, but I hope people keep contributing their stories for years to come!”