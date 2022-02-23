Two special educational needs and disabilities nightclub party events are coming to Aylesbury

Two parties aimed at people with learning difficulties and disabilities are coming to Aylesbury next Saturday (February 26).

A nightclub experience aimed at Special educational needs and disability (SEND) individuals is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

DJ Dan Blaze who has been running big events for people who mightn't be comfortable attending conventional nightclubs has added a family event this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on conversations he's had with attendees at other SEND events he's ran in the past, the long-running DJ decided to run an additional event for youngsters.

At 2pm children and their families can come along to dance and party in a safe considered environment.

Later that evening teens and adults can visit Aylesbury's famous venue from 7pm till 10pm for the main event.

The mission statement from the event is to provide a safe place for people to sing, dance and learn life skills all at the same time.

A photo from November's event

Dan said: "The event is for teenagers who should, in reality, be going out and partying, but who just couldn't get by in that environment.

"I offer a safe and understanding environment where they can come and sing and dance safely.

"The carers come and sit round the edge and the guests party with us, there is a tuck shop and bar, photo both and a bit of karaoke."

The Aylesbury-based DJ has been running special SEND events for six years and came three tickets short of a sell out in his last event at the Waterside back in November.

Coming this weekend

Dan has always enjoyed looking after and entertaining groups with learning difficulties, having volunteered at a learning disability school in his teens.

He was blown away by the tremendous support he received at last year's big event.

He added: "About half an hour in, when I was relaxed enough from an organisation point of view to take a look around the room, and realise. 'this is awesome, it's going really well'.

"The parents and carers have just as much fun as the guests do. But the carers go free. So, everything tastes nicer when it's free. (laughs)"

DJ Dan Blaze at the last event in November

Dan has been performing in the Aylesbury area for over 20 years as a professional DJ and often ran special nights at homes and local venues for those who can't attend large scale nights out.

But, he was truly inspired to expand his project when checking out an ITV news report.

He said: "Years and years ago, I saw a special report about a nightclub opening its doors for adults with special needs.

"And I thought, 'well, I've been doing this for years'. And then when he showed the footage, they had strobes going.

"I thought, 'nooooo, what are you doing?!' I've built a complete computer-controlled lighting system.

"It does an awesome nightclub light system, but at no point does it do any photosensitive, epilepsy flashes.

"A lot of care and attention goes into the sound and the lighting to make sure, while it maintains that nightclub experience feel. It's not too loud, and it certainly doesn't cause any issues.

"My inspiration was how badly the guy on the telly did it. That's not a special needs nightclub night, that's a nightclub that doesn't get anyone in on a Tuesday, and has come up with a sneaky plan to try and get some free advertising."