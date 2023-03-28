Trio of hilarious stars bring the laughs to sold out comedy night in Buckingham

Hilarious comedic trio Glenn Moore, Lindsey Santoro and Andrew Bird entertained a sold-out audience for a comedy show in Buckingham on Saturday night.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council and in partnership with the Students Union, University of Buckingham, Tanlaw Mill played host to the return of the Comedy Nights in Buckingham. The last of which was held just before lockdown.

MC Andrew Bird had the audience laughing from the minute he took to the stage. He couldn’t believe that a tree that was planted in the middle of the room and the fact that it had fairy lights in it.

Lindsay Santoro on stage in Buckingham

The laughs continued with pink-haired support act Lindsey Santoro, who has recently supported Joe Lycett and Russell Kane on tour. The audience roared with laughter as Lindsey shared her experience with childbirth and visits to the doctor.

After a short intermission, MC Andrew introduced headliner Glenn Moore who is currently on tour around the country. He talked about his split from his girlfriend and about living with his brother through Covid. Glenn can be heard daily on The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio, the UK’s biggest commercial radio breakfast show. He’s also a presenter on the BBC Sounds gaming podcast Press X To Continue.

Members of the public commented on what a good atmosphere there had been and how much they had enjoyed the show.

If you attended the Comedy Night we would love to receive your feedback on both the show and the venue you can e-mail the Town Council.

Headline act Glenn Moore