Trio of hilarious stars bring the laughs to sold out comedy night in Buckingham

MC Andrew Bird had the audience laughing from the minute he took to the stage

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:49 BST

Hilarious comedic trio Glenn Moore, Lindsey Santoro and Andrew Bird entertained a sold-out audience for a comedy show in Buckingham on Saturday night.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council and in partnership with the Students Union, University of Buckingham, Tanlaw Mill played host to the return of the Comedy Nights in Buckingham. The last of which was held just before lockdown.

MC Andrew Bird had the audience laughing from the minute he took to the stage. He couldn’t believe that a tree that was planted in the middle of the room and the fact that it had fairy lights in it.

Lindsay Santoro on stage in Buckingham
    The laughs continued with pink-haired support act Lindsey Santoro, who has recently supported Joe Lycett and Russell Kane on tour. The audience roared with laughter as Lindsey shared her experience with childbirth and visits to the doctor.

    After a short intermission, MC Andrew introduced headliner Glenn Moore who is currently on tour around the country. He talked about his split from his girlfriend and about living with his brother through Covid. Glenn can be heard daily on The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio, the UK’s biggest commercial radio breakfast show. He’s also a presenter on the BBC Sounds gaming podcast Press X To Continue.

    Members of the public commented on what a good atmosphere there had been and how much they had enjoyed the show.

    If you attended the Comedy Night we would love to receive your feedback on both the show and the venue you can e-mail the Town Council.

    Headline act Glenn Moore
    Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “It was good for the Town Centre and Events committee to finally get a comedy night back into its event schedule, especially as it was so well attended by the community. The University of Buckingham building created an exceptionally good atmosphere. I would also like to thank Councillors Lisa O'Donoghue and Fran Davis who volunteered to help support the event and the Town Council staff who planned and ran the event.”

    Lindsey SantoroBuckingham Town CouncilBuckinghamUniversity of Buckingham