Tring Together invites you to the town's Apple Fayre

This year’s Apple Fayre in Tring will have a ‘pop-up’ feel following the successful carnival and Tring Together’s encouragement to organise it.

There will be something for everyone, from farmers markets and Harvest festivals, to a nature trail and an Apple Bake-Off.

Tring Farmers' Market will be holding two special farmers' markets this month in conjunction with the Apple Fayre.

On Saturday, October 9, the Pippin Parade and Farmers' Market, will be in Market Place from 9am to 1pm.

Visitors will be able to line the streets to cheer the Apple Fayre procession on it ‘s way down the High Street from The King’s Arms to The Market Place in Brook Street.

There will be the Apple Man, Morris dancers and musicians, and scarecrows all in honour of Tring’s ancient market and farming traditions.

Then stay for the Farmers’ Market where you can buy Tring’s Own Apple Juice and heritage apples along with a wide variety of Farmers’ Market stalls for the best of local produce and crafts.

From Saturday, October 9, to Sunday, October 31, you will be able to follow the Nature Trail of pictures, text, and knitted models in the shops and businesses along Tring High Street and Dolphin Square to find out interesting facts about bees and pollination. Questionnaire is available to download at www.tringtogether.org.uk.

On Saturday, October 23, Tring Farmers‘ Market, will be in Market Place, from 9am till 1pm.

There is also an Apple Bake-Off competition Saturday, October 23, from 10.30am, with three prize categories - child, teen and adult.

Simply follow one of the appley recipes and bring your creation to the farmers’ market to be judged by Aarron Daniell from Suave Foods, who attends the farmers' market; Callum Taylor, RAF Chef; and Steven Carter-Bailey who was a finalist in The Great British Bake-Off 2017.

To enter the Apple Bake Off, visit the Tring Farmers Market website and register or email [email protected].