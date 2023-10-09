Tring radio honoured as Community Heroes by Local Radio Day

Tring Radio, based in Tring, Hertfordshire and providing entertainment and local content across Herts, Bucks and Beds, has been recognised as Community Heroes by Local Radio Day for their unwavering dedication to promoting inclusivity, fostering community engagement, and nurturing the future of broadcasting.

Tring Radio has been a beacon of inspiration for local radio enthusiasts, providing them with an invaluable platform to showcase their passion and talent. With a diverse team of presenters ranging in age from 18 to 73, Tring Radio exemplifies the belief that age should never be a barrier to sharing one's love for radio. Their commitment to inclusivity has created a vibrant and diverse radio community that welcomes voices from all walks of life.

In addition to their commitment to inclusivity, Tring Radio is dedicated to nurturing the future of broadcasting. The station offers essential work experience opportunities to young people, empowering them with valuable skills and insights into the industry. This investment in the next generation of broadcasters ensures a bright future for local radio.

Tring Radio's community engagement goes beyond the studio, as they consistently support local charities. Their annual Christmas toy appeals have mobilised the community, resulting in generous donations to bring holiday cheer to those in need. This commitment to giving back demonstrates their deep-rooted connection to the local community.

Tring Radio at Tring Carnival 2023

What truly sets Tring Radio apart is their unwavering commitment to the community. They give a voice to everyone, regardless of their background or profession. Their guest roster is a testament to this dedication, featuring a wide array of community members, from firefighters to lollipop ladies, Morris dancers to magicians and local bands to theatre groups. Tring Radio's dedication to showcasing the diversity and talent within the community is a source of inspiration to all.

Tring Radio's recognition as Community Heroes by Local Radio Day is a testament to their exceptional contributions to the community and the radio industry as a whole. Their dedication to inclusivity and community engagement serves as an inspiration to local radio enthusiasts everywhere.