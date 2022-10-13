Tring's Apple Fayre is taking place throughout the autumn, and there are many events planned for everyone.

Running from October to December, some of the highlights of the fayre include a history walk and the chance to have your apples turned into juice.

Here’s what’s going on in the coming week:

On Saturday (October 15), take a trip to Tring Memorial Gardens and join artist James Brunt in creating a community art installation.

From 10am to 4pm, bring an apple and see where it can be added.

On the same day, at High Street Baptist Church a group of volunteers will help residents to fix and repair items that would usually go to landfill.

The repair cafe, running from 10.30am to 1pm, is organised by Tring in Transition with the support of Dacorum Borough Council.

For more information email here.

This Sunday (October 16) at Jeacock's Orchard, a spoon carving workshop is to be held from 11am.

The course will be held outside under cover and costs £55, including an Apple Fayre donation.

Whittlers are asked to bring a lunch but soup and tea will be provided.

You can book online here, however, spaces are limited and not suitable for those under 18-year-olds.