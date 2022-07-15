Titan the Robot is coming to Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury

Fresh from the semi finals of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, Titan the Robot will visiting Friars Square shopping centre this summer.

The amazing robot will perform three shows on Wednesday, July 27, at 11am, 12.30pm and 2.15pm.

Families can expect an unforgettable, fast paced comedy show suitable for all the ages that involves a lot of audience interaction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss an opportunity for some family fun when Titan the Robot visits Friars Square

Titan likes to make fun of various audience members, sing songs and he even likes to do a real robot dance.

And the audience better watch out when Titan gets emotional and starts to cry as BGT judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon can testify.

There will be a free craft workshop for youngsters to make robots to take home.

The event is free and takes place between 11am to 3pm.

Fore more details visit facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or friarssquareshopping.com