The number of people involved in Scouts is getting bigger

Aylesbury Scouts at an all-time high.

The number of children, young people and adult volunteers involved in Scouts in Aylesbury is at an all-time high. Recent figures released by The Scouts showed there are nearly 1100 people involved, an increase of over 7% when compared to last year’s figures.

Murray Dobbie, lead volunteer for Aylesbury District said, “The increase in numbers is down to the commitment and inspiration of our volunteers. They run brilliant programmes for the children and young people aged 4 to 17.” Murray added, “in the last twelve months, we’ve opened a new Squirrels Drey (boys and girls aged 4 and 5) and a new Cub Pack (boys and girls aged 8 to 10). However, we have over 400 children on the waiting list who could join tomorrow, if we had some more volunteers.”

With more than 200 activities from abseiling to hiking, circus skills to craft and money skills to zorbing, there is something for everyone involved in Scouts. Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said, “Scouts will learn skills for life and these will include social skills, problem solving, leadership, self-confidence, independence and responsibility.” He added, “These skills will help our Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) with applications for apprenticeship, employment and further education. We have a large number of young leaders (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) that help with Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and they get involved in planning and delivering activities, games and events for the children.”

We're on the up

Adult volunteer Kyra McParland said, “Being a volunteer is extremely satisfying. You see young people grow and thrive, you see their confidence increase and they learn skills in different ways. As a volunteer we can help children and young people learn about different things, whether it’s science, mechanics, building a raft, learning first aid or doing some craft. Being a volunteer is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find you a role. We’re also looking for young leaders as they are our leaders of the future.”

Nigel added, at a recent event Chief Scout Bear Grylls said, “Be proud of everything you achieve, think back on the adventures you’ve done and the friendships you’ve made and reflect on the tough times as well as the good.” He continued by saying, “Look forward to the great adventures to come, say thank you to those who have supported you along the way and never be afraid to ask for help – it’s the bravest thing we can do.” He finished by saying, “Inspire others in the same way those who inspired you, never forget your promise to do your best and help other people and to shine bright – you’re the best of the best.” Nigel added, “You don’t have to be Bear Grylls, but how about coming along and inspire young people?”