The team behind a famous independent festival, which was popular with Bucks and Oxon punters, has announced plans for a new event in Aylesbury Vale next year.

Today (14 November), the organisers who ran Towersey Festival announced they will be hosting Found Festival in 2025.

Towersey Festival held its final ever event this summer, ending a 60-year tradition. In its final years the festival was moved from the Oxfordshire village, it shares a name with, to the Claydon Estate near Buckingham.

Before its cancellation, Towersey Festival claimed to be the world’s oldest independent festival and had been run by the same family since its inception in the mid-60s.

Found Festival debuts next summer

Found Festival is being promoted as a event of musical and cultural discovery, connection and inspiration, like Towersey Festival, it will take place at the Claydon Estate over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Found Festival co-director Mary Hodson said, “With a deep-seated passion for curating unforgettable experiences, we’ve inherited the art of bringing people together through music, culture and community. Our rich heritage inspires everything about Found Festival; we believe that life’s most meaningful moments happen when we step outside our daily routines and immerse ourselves in new experiences. Our festival is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to experience creativity and connection and take it back to your daily life.”

A festival spokesperson confirmed that the festival’s maiden line-up would be announced soon. They said it will lend the raw beauty of Americana, Folk, Country, Roots, Blues and World music, genres with storytelling that connects and strikes a chord for all.

On its website the festival advertises music, dance, and comedy and comment stages, plus a participation area.

Audience participation will be a big part of the new event

Another feature of the new festival will be hands-on workshops, dance classes, interactive art projects, outdoor learning, wellbeing shows. This is designed to make the people at the festival feel more like spectators rather than participants, the spokesperson said.

There will also be spoken word, comedy, circus, and arts, at the festival as well as music. It has also been confirmed that the festival’s maximum capacity will be around 2,000 people.

Ticketing information for the festival’s debut year can be found online here.

Organisers are also promising to bring a selection of hand-picked street food and craft drinks to the Aylesbury Vale event.