Taskmaster's Alex Horne hosts Aylesbury event fundraising for Bucks charity

One of Aylesbury’s best-known success stories will act as a keynote speaker

Comedian Alex Horne, who is best known for devising the popular Channel 4 series Taskmaster, is hosting a special fundraising event in Aylesbury.

Tomorrow (18 October), the comedian who lives in Buckinghamshire, is hosting the Citizens Advice Fundraiser.

Held at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury-born solicitor, I Stephanie Boyce, has been announced as a keynote speaker.

Alex Horne from Taskmaster (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

It is hoped that the event can help the charity reach a £30,000 fundraising target, which would enable the not-for-profit organisation hire and train 10 more volunteers.

Citizens Advice Bucks aims to assist residents on any issue they may have, this could relate to debts, housing, benefits and employment.

It is seeking funding to support its volunteer scheme as the charity says these participants are vital to its operations.

Across the county the charity uses 90 trained volunteers who offer free advice to more than 12,500 people.

I. Stephanie Boyce at a recently organised talk at an Aylesbury school, organised by Action4Youth

Volunteers assist people dealing with hunger, homelessness, overwhelming debt, welfare issues, and discrimination.

Citizens Advice Bucks has noticed that demand for its services have soared throughout the cost of living crisis.

Alex said: "A few months ago, I met a young volunteer from Citizens Advice Bucks and was so impressed with their energy and efforts that I agreed to host this wonderful event. What's even more amazing is that I don't even regret that decision yet. It's a brilliant thing and I'm proud to be involved."

He met Aqsa Ahmed, 18, who has won two awards in the space of a month for her volunteering work on the charity’s communications team.

Dr Boyce, who is best known for being elected to the position of president at the Law Society, added: It’s almost like coming home. I’ve gone away, reached dizzy heights, been around the world, and this is where I have come back to. To see the county and its people thrive.”