Suzanne Shaw and pantomime favourite La Voix attend popular Aylesbury ice rink's opening

Bucks pantomime star La Voix and former Dancing on Ice winner Suzanne Shaw attended the grand opening of a popular Aylesbury ice rink.

For the third year running Chiltern View Nursery has opened an outdoor rink until 31 December.

La Voix and Suzanne both performed on opening night and are appearing in the Pantomime Beauty and the Beast at The Wycombe Swan this Christmas.

Suzanne Shaw performing at Chiltern View Ice Rink, photo from Rebecca Fennell

Skaters from All Ice Productions also took to the ice and Councillor Mimi Harker completed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Ticketing information is available on the Chiltern View website. Chiltern View Ice Rink has launched a Breakfast with Santa feature this year, where youngsters can meet the merry bearded icon and receive presents. Other features include a VR sleigh ride, the Chiltern Brew Tea Rooms, which is a fully licensed bar offering festive drinks, and the nearby garden centre, where guests could find Christmas gifts.

Suzi Bone, owner of Chiltern View Ice Rink and Nursery said “We enjoyed another fabulous opening night and there’s lots more to come with entertainment for families right through to New Year. In our third year we are excited to welcome the hundreds of families through our doors to take a turn around the ice and enjoy the festive season together. We have such great feedback from families on the Ice rink and can’t wait to bring lots of fun and laughter and lots more festive magic to Aylesbury again this year. Each year we try and surpass the last and know our customers will be as delighted this year as they have been before with what we have to offer. We can’t wait to see you all there!”

Fire and Ice, photo from Rebecca Fennell

This year the ice rink’s future was uncertain, a planning office initially blocked the company’s application for permission to reopen the rink.

Planning inspectors were concerned about outstanding enforcement notices issued to the company in Stoke Mandeville. Although all outstanding notices have been appealed by the Aylesbury business.