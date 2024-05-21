Step into spring: Top walks in Buckinghamshire to put a spring in your step
and live on Freeview channel 276
And with May being National Walking Month, there is no better time to lace up your boots and get out into the countryside filled with fresh air, scenic views, and plenty of adventures.
Abbots Care is a leading provider of home care services dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and individuals with diverse care needs. This month the team is hoping to encourage seniors to kick off their slippers and unleash their inner explorer.
Walking isn’t only a great physical activity for the older generation, but also one that helps rejuvenate mental wellbeing. From tranquil riverside trails to scenic woodland paths, each walk has been handpicked to prove a safe and enjoyable experience for walkers of all abilities.
Using data from All Trails here are the top walks recommended by Abbots Care:
1. Hillfort trail circular: Embark on a journey through time as you explore the historic Hillfort Trail. With its ancient earthworks and panoramic views, this circular route offers a captivating blend of history and natural beauty.
Average time to complete - 18 minutes
Length - 1.3km
Amenities - Parking, cafe, and toilet facilities
Postcode - HP22 5QH
2. River Wye and River Park circular: Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of the River Wye and River Park Circular. Follow the gentle flow of the river as you stroll along peaceful pathways, taking in the sights and sounds of nature.
Average time to complete - 43 minutes
Length - 3.1km
Amenities - Parking, cafe, and toilet facilities
Postcode - HP11 1QX
3. Emberton Country Park and Grebe Lake: Discover the tranquillity of Emberton Country Park and Grebe Lake. With its scenic lakeside views and abundance of wildlife, this picturesque walk is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature.
Average time to complete - 44 minutes
Length - 3.1km
Amenities - Parking, cafe, and toilet facilities
Postcode - MK46 5DL
Age UK research has shown walking has been proven to boost heart health, reduce the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure, and strengthen bones, thereby lowering the risk of osteoporosis-related fractures.
Spending time outdoors can also enhance mental wellbeing, alleviate stress, and benefit individuals with dementia by enhancing strength, flexibility, and sleep quality.
Jazzmine Mace from Abbots Care, said: “At Abbots Care, we believe that walking is not just a form of exercise – it's a pathway to wellness. Research has shown that walking not only enhances our physical health, but contributes to improved mental health.
“Whether you’re seeking adventure, or simply looking to get out into nature and unwind, we are asking the older generation seniors to step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and take a stride towards better health and wellbeing.”