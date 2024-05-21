Step into spring: Top walks in Buckinghamshire to put a spring in your step

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spring has sprung, the birds are singing, and Abbots Care is blooming with excitement to unveil the best walks in Buckinghamshire as a part of their mission to get the older generation moving.

And with May being National Walking Month, there is no better time to lace up your boots and get out into the countryside filled with fresh air, scenic views, and plenty of adventures.

Abbots Care is a leading provider of home care services dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and individuals with diverse care needs. This month the team is hoping to encourage seniors to kick off their slippers and unleash their inner explorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking isn’t only a great physical activity for the older generation, but also one that helps rejuvenate mental wellbeing. From tranquil riverside trails to scenic woodland paths, each walk has been handpicked to prove a safe and enjoyable experience for walkers of all abilities.

Infographic showing the best walks in Buckinghamshire for the elderly

Using data from All Trails here are the top walks recommended by Abbots Care:

1. Hillfort trail circular: Embark on a journey through time as you explore the historic Hillfort Trail. With its ancient earthworks and panoramic views, this circular route offers a captivating blend of history and natural beauty.

Average time to complete - 18 minutes

Length - 1.3km

Amenities - Parking, cafe, and toilet facilities

Postcode - HP22 5QH

2. River Wye and River Park circular: Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of the River Wye and River Park Circular. Follow the gentle flow of the river as you stroll along peaceful pathways, taking in the sights and sounds of nature.

Average time to complete - 43 minutes

Length - 3.1km

Amenities - Parking, cafe, and toilet facilities

Postcode - HP11 1QX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Emberton Country Park and Grebe Lake: Discover the tranquillity of Emberton Country Park and Grebe Lake. With its scenic lakeside views and abundance of wildlife, this picturesque walk is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature.

Average time to complete - 44 minutes

Length - 3.1km

Amenities - Parking, cafe, and toilet facilities

Postcode - MK46 5DL

Age UK research has shown walking has been proven to boost heart health, reduce the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure, and strengthen bones, thereby lowering the risk of osteoporosis-related fractures.

Spending time outdoors can also enhance mental wellbeing, alleviate stress, and benefit individuals with dementia by enhancing strength, flexibility, and sleep quality.

Jazzmine Mace from Abbots Care, said: “At Abbots Care, we believe that walking is not just a form of exercise – it's a pathway to wellness. Research has shown that walking not only enhances our physical health, but contributes to improved mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad