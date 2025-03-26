Aylesbury Town Council has arranged a series of free shows and activities, centred around St George’s Day, to take place in town centre this year.

Once again the town council has booked a number of family-friendly activities to celebrate England’s patron saint.

These activities will take place on Sunday, April 27, with a Myths and Legends Historical Fayre and a medieval themed parade.

On the Sunday parking will be free at Waterside North, Friarscroft and Coopers Yard car parks.

One of stars of last year's St George's Parade in Aylesbury. Photo from Damon Mitchell

It starts at 11am with the historic fair and families can visit the Friars Square Shopping Centre to check out a series of interactive events. Shoppers can try their hand at crafting activities overseen by Queens Park Arts Centre and interactive experiences with walkabout characters from the tales of Robin Hood and King Arthur. Children can complete an interactive trail around the popular shopping venue.

At the King’s Head pub, guests can watch puppet shows and here talks from Buckinghamshire Historical Association and UK Astronomy discussing the county’s history.

Music from yesteryear will be played at the pub which is also hosting a historical quiz. Look out for interesting characters in Market Square where a dragon on stilts, witches, wizards, and more mythical figures will be roaming around Aylesbury.

A St George figure on horseback will lead a uniformed parade around the town centre at 3pm. Aylesbury Town Council has also booked fire dancers from SDSD, and local youth groups are expected to take part including Aylesbury Scouts.