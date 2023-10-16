Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham, was recently named among the best animal attractions in the world by TripAdvisor, and to celebrate the farm is getting its freak on, to celebrate all things Halloween.

From October 21 to 30, treasure hunters can complete a spooky set of tasks among the farm's adorable micro pigs and other animals, as they compete to win their very own piggy adoption package prize,

As well as that, the farm will be bedecked with spooky surprises, and there will be a chance to meet the brand new piglets, which have been born at the farm this month.

Two little pigs at Kew Little Pigs

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We love getting spooky at Halloween and this year is no exception, we think that we have put together a brilliant offer this Halloween for our visitors, who can enjoy not only visiting the farm, but a spooky treasure hunt, and craft activities.

"It's also going to be so nice to introduce visitors to our new crop of piglets, who are now ready to meet the public. Since last year we have also built our brand new indoor play barn, so even if the weather is not fine, the fun and animal encounters do not have to stop."

Kew Little Pigs was founded by Olivia in 2009, and since then the attraction has gone from strength to strength, receiving many national awards and accolades.

The farm also launched an innovative pigs in schools scheme, which fosters empathy and teamwork in school children, by supporting schools to adopt little pigs and create their very own pig club.