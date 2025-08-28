Spice Girls, Pokémon and iconic 90s takeover at Bucks Museum in Aylesbury

A brand new 90s exhibition celebrating pop culture, playground crazes and legendary moments is coming to Discover Bucks Museum in Aylesbury this autumn.

Take a journey back to the decade of Pokémon, Britpop, Cool Britannia, Power Rangers and dial-up internet, with a brand new 90s exhibition coming to Discover Bucks Museum.

Running from 25 October 2025 to 22 February 2026, the I Grew Up 90s exhibition brings the era back to life, with more than 200 iconic objects and artworks.

Sam Mason, CEO of Discover Bucks Museum said, "It is delightful to be able to take a trip down memory lane, with artefacts that so many will remember.

Discover Bucks Museum are hosting a new exhibition that celebrates the 1990s. Photo: Discover Bucks Museum/ Getty Images

“It is also a little scary to realise that many familiar items that we grew up with now belong on show in a museum!

“We hope those who remember the 90s will enjoy revelling in nostalgia and that those who don't will come and experience a snapshot of life in the last millennium."

From Lara Croft to The Spice Girls, Teletubbies to Trainspotting, I Grew Up 90s celebrates a decade of creativity, optimism and unforgettable pop culture moments.

Visitors can revel in toys, games, fashion, films, music and television shows that shaped a generation. You can even test your skills on a retro arcade machine featuring classics like Tetris, Tekken, Street Fighter, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The exhibition is curated by cultural historian and curator Matt Fox, capturing the sights, sounds and spirit of the 1990s.

“Those that grew up 30 years ago in the 1990s - before smart phones, social media or reality TV - can genuinely state that life was very different then.” Fox says.

“I Grew Up 90s is a time capsule of that era, seen through the eyes of those who lived it as children and teenagers.”

Don’t miss the chance to rediscover iconic music, TV milestones, playground crazes, and unforgettable moments that made the 90s an era to remember. Come and visit with the whole family and get ready to yell, “I remember that!”

You can find opening times, ticket prices and booking information on the Discover Bucks Museum website nearer the time.