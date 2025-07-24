A special event has been confirmed to celebrate the 150th anniversary of a picturesque garden which opened at a popular tourist site in Aylesbury Vale.

Waddesdon Manor confirmed it is hosting the 150th anniversary of the formation of Eythrope Gardens.

Described by manor staff as a ‘historic horticultural gem’ it was designed by Alice de Rothschild who they describe as a pioneering champion of horticulture.

For the 150th landmark the walled gardens will be opened up to the public on August 16. It is hoped that visitors will come to the manor to observe what has been described as one of the county’s hidden gems.

Eythrope Garden. Photo from (c) Waddesdon Image Library by Mat Sunderland

A spokesperson for the manor said: “The magnificent four-acre Walled Garden, attractive glass houses, picturesque orchard and traditional English parkland beyond was once described by Gregory Long, president emeritus of the New York Botanical Garden as “the perfect dream of a place”.”

It is said that before the gardens were transformed in the 19th century they were little more than a swamp and a wilderness.

The spokesperson added: “The walled garden is a rare example of a large-scale working kitchen garden and potager reimagined for the 21st century, still producing abundant fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers to supply nearby Waddesdon Manor and the wider estate, including the Five Arrows hotel and The Bow pub – both in Waddesdon village.”

Eythrope’s official 150 th anniversary is in November but the open day will act as a curtain raiser for further showcases, the manor has confirmed.

Daniel Jones, assistant garden manager, said: “Four generations of the Rothschild family have gardened at Eythrope, and in 2025 we’re celebrating [their] enduring legacy and influence.”