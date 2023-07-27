Spaces still up for grabs on creative and crafty summer camp days at Buckingham Park in Aylesbury

If you are looking for something for the kids to do over the summer break, help is at hand.

Spaces are still up for grabs on creative and crafty camp days at Buckingham Park in Aylesbury.

There will be crafts, games, messy crafts, creative play, dancing and singing on offer for children at the popular and long-established Carla Lucas Holiday Camps running at Buckingham Park Community Centre during the school holidays.

Performing arts-related activities at Carla Lucas Holiday Camp

The camps will be running from Monday July 31 through to Friday August 4 and from Monday August 14 to Friday August 18 between 9.30am and 3pm (optional 1.30pm collection also available).

The creative arts camps give children aged three to 12 a fun, creative and energetic experience based around performing arts and arts and crafts.

Carla Lucas Holiday Camps have been established in Aylesbury since 2014. Carla is a fully qualified dance teacher holding both her DDI (Diploma Level 3 in Dance Instruction) and DDE (Diploma Level 4 in Dance Education) Carla also has a Level 3 diploma in Musical Theatre & Performing Arts and is a certified module one acrobatic arts teacher.

Staff led by Shaelyn were all taught by Carla and since leaving school have all gone on to study within the childcare or dance profession.

Creative fun for children from the age of three

Camps will also be running in the October half-term and at Christmas.