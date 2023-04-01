News you can trust since 1832
Spaces still up for grabs on creative and crafty Easter camp days at Buckingham Park in Aylesbury

Creative crafts, dancing and Easter-themed fun on offer for children at popular holiday camp running in Aylesbury throughout the school break

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

If you are looking for something for the kids to do over the Easter break, help is at hand.

Spaces are still up for grabs on creative and crafty Easter camp days at Buckingham Park in Aylesbury.

There will be Easter crafts, Easter egg hunts, games, messy crafts, creative play, dancing and singing on offer for children at the popular and long-established Carla Lucas Holiday Camps running at Buckingham Park Community Centre in Aylesbury throughout the school break.

There are still spaces available on the Easter camps at Buckingham Park Community Centre
    The camps will be running from Monday April 3rd through to Thursday April 6th and from Tuesday April 11th through to Friday April 14th between 9am and 3pm (optional 9.30am drop off and 1.30pm collection also available).

    There are also discounted bookings for each week as well a 10% sibling discount.

    The creative arts camps give children aged 3-12 years a fun, creative and energetic experience based around performing arts and arts and crafts.

    Carla Lucas Holiday Camps have been established in Aylesbury since 2015. Staff led by Shaelyn were all taught by Carla and since leaving school have all gone on to study within the childcare or dance profession, the girls love working at CLHC and are a valued part of our Camps.

    Staff were all taught by Carla and have all gone on to study within the childcare or dance profession, the girls love working at CLHC and are a valued part of our Camps.

    Camps will also be running in the summer, October half-term and at Christmas.

    To make a booking visit the website.

    For more information and testimonials check out Carla Lucas Holiday Camps or follow them on Facebook.

    More camp details
    The camps are held at Buckingham Park Community Centre
    Aylesbury