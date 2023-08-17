Silverstone Museum collaborates with Radical Motorsport to launch new simulator suite

Silverstone Museum has announced its partnership with Radical Motorsport as the museum unveiled its new simulator suite.

British race car manufacturer Radical Motorsport has been named as the lead sponsor of the museum’s exclusive space where its newly launched professional grade racing simulators are all located.

Avid gamers and racing fans can take on multiple driving challenges and go wheel to wheel on some of the world’s most renowned racetracks in the new sim room.

One of Radical’s iconic vehicles will be on display in the museum’s new sim space, inspiring racers who can take the chequered flag on one of the numerous global race circuits they can select. Visitors can further enhance their immersive experience by getting behind the wheel of one of the numerous Radical vehicles, which also feature on the cutting-edge sims.

Radical Motorsport car in the sim suite at Silverstone Museum

Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer and global racing series provider, has signed a three-year deal with the museum as lead sponsor of the exclusive sim suite.

Advanced technology allows gamers to choose their own racing vehicle and link up with other race circuits located worldwide, with the additional option to create their own ID and make return visits to challenge their own lap times.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are delighted with our new sim room, which is the perfect location to showcase our superb new state-of-the-art sims, which are already proving popular with visitors.

“Radical Motorsport’s sponsorship of this area is ideal, and it is fantastic to also have one of their vehicles on display in the space where visitors can enjoy experiencing one of the UKs leading sim facilities.”

Jon Roach, Global Head of Marketing at Radical Motorsport added: “As a British manufacturer we’re delighted to be part of the Silverstone Museum and be able to tell our story to the +250,000 annual visitors, allowing them to not only get up close with one of our latest cars but get behind the wheel of a virtual one.”