Showcase of contemporary crafts goes on display in Aylesbury with live demonstrations and Meet the Makers session

Works in a wide range of materials from members of The Bucks Craft Guild will be on display

The Discover Bucks Museum in Aylesbury will be hosting a showcase exhibition by local craftspeople, with live demonstrations each day.

Established in 2017, The Bucks Craft Guild promotes the best in designer and applied contemporary crafts in Bucks and the surrounding areas. It s 35 members all work in their own style, using a range of materials and techniques, including ceramics, glass, furniture, printmaking, jewellery and enamelling, lettering, textiles, paper art, leather, metal and wood.

‘Crafted’ will run from September 16 to October 7 (Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm) at The Discover Bucks Museum, with daily demonstrations between 11am and 2pm.

Cropped fragment and turquoise necklace by Kate Wilkinson

On Saturday, September 23, there will be an opportunity to Meet the Makers and take part in family craft activities between 10am and 3pm.

Jewellery maker and guild member Kate Wilkinson said: “We’re delighted that Discover Bucks Museum has given the guild this wonderful opportunity to showcase all of our different types of work.

"We look forward to welcoming people from all over the county and further afield to view, inspire and purchase from the exhibition, and we can’t wait to meet families at our Meet the Makers day on September 23.”