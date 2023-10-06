Scooby Doo theme all set for this year’s Howarth Halloween Spook-tacular at Pitstone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The loveable Great Dane character will take centre stage at the event organised by husband and wife team Lin and Pete Howarth and held at their Durham Road home in Pitstone.

This year the couple are supporting Brookmead School in Ivinghoe with £120 already raised towards their £500 target.

Lin said: “Every Halloween we put on a display outside our home, working all year preparing props and creating new and exciting attractions for all ages.

Scooby-Doo will take centre stage at this year's Howarth Halloween Spook-tacular

“This will be our 9th year and rather than our traditional horror house with actors and graphic and creepy characters we have chosen to go more child friendly with a Scooby Doo theme.

“We put in all our own money and do not keep a penny of money raised on the night.

“We chose our local school this year as the cost of living is affecting everyone therefore if it helps them purchase much needed resources the local children will benefit greatly.

She added: “Thank you to all those who have donated already and for trusting us enough to know we will carry on with the event.”

A Scooby Doo theme has been chosen for this year's Howarth Halloween Spectacular

She reminded people that donations of sweets are gratefully accepted to hand out to visitors and that couple’s SEN morning will be held on October 29 for those unable to enjoy Trick or Treating.

You can support the event by donating on the night or via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Howarthhalloween23

> Last year the Howarths’ horror-filled Halloween display raised £600 for Rett UK and Windmill Pre-School.